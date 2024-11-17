Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 411.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $37,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 195,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,981,000 after buying an additional 72,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $359.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

