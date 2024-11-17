Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 297,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 28.36% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 23,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

