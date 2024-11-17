Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 659.08 ($8.31) and traded as high as GBX 660.60 ($8.33). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 658 ($8.29), with a volume of 26,104 shares.

Porvair Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 659.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 655.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

