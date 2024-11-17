Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Potash America Price Performance

Potash America stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,083. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Potash America alerts:

Potash America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.