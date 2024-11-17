Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $49.31. 1,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

