PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Roth Mkm

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PSQ Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of PSQH opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. PSQ has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.
PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PSQ will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PSQ stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of PSQ worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PSQ Company Profile
PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PSQ
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.