PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Roth Mkm

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSQ Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of PSQH opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. PSQ has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PSQ will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Lynn Loeffler acquired 1,203,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,203,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,000.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PSQ stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of PSQ worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

