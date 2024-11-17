Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 9,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 24,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $266.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

