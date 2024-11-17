Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Quest Critical Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.05. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.11. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.34.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
