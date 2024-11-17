Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quest Critical Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.05. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.11. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.34.

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

