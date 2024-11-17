Record plc (LON:REC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of REC stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.35. Record has a 52-week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 76 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of £120.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,248.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.63.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

