Record plc (LON:REC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Record Stock Performance
Shares of REC stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.35. Record has a 52-week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 76 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of £120.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,248.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.63.
Record Company Profile
