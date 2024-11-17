Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $147.28 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 178.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.