Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares.
Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a market cap of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75.
About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L)
Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.
