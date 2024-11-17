Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $895.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $756.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $753.69 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $985.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,033.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

