Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,204,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 6,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,014.0 days.

Resona Stock Performance

RSNHF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381. Resona has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

