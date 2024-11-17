RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Qualys by 149.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

