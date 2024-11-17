Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 356 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after buying an additional 551,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

