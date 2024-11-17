Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $46,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after purchasing an additional 188,206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

