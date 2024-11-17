Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.1% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

