RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 1,966 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

