RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 8.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lantheus by 161.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 198.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

