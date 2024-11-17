RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $103,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $6,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 261,707 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.10. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

