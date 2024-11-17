RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,625.90. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

