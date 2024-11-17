RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $259,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 371.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 43.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 49.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HWM opened at $112.01 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

