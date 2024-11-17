RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.01

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,322,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,784. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.40.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

