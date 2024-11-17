Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.53 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.36). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.39), with a volume of 36,658 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 373.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of £251.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider David Bower acquired 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 374 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £59,005.98 ($74,361.66). Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

