Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 1,021,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,453,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

