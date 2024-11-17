Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 28.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.31. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,909,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.