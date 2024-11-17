Royce & Associates LP Has $13.93 Million Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,164 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of Richardson Electronics worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,095,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,565,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 134,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director James Benham purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $59,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $182,152.74. The trade was a 48.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

