Royce & Associates LP Purchases 43,052 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of Intevac worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 24.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 55.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 101,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intevac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVAC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of IVAC opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $69.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter.

Intevac Profile

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.