Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $29.31.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 684,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,980,796.78. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,603. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Report on LEGH

Legacy Housing Profile

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.