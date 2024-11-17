Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,700 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FRP were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FRP in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in FRP by 68.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,094.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,504.98. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $567,072. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRP Price Performance

Shares of FRPH opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.17 million, a PE ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.47.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

