RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $478,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $113.47.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

