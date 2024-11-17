Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Trading Down 0.5 %

RYAAY stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 188.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,263,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810,361 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,770 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ryanair by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,734,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,679 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.