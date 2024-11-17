Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Announces $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $14.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:R opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $170.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.