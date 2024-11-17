Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance
Ryohin Keikaku stock remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
