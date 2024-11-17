Sage Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 22.9% of Sage Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $29,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.88 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.93%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 38.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.