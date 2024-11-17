SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,823.0 days.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

SalMar ASA stock remained flat at $51.06 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Icelandic Salmon, Sales & Industry, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, harvesting, processing, and smolt production activities.

