SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,823.0 days.
SalMar ASA stock remained flat at $51.06 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $64.08.
