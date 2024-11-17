Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

DIS stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

