Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 726 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

