Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,144 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,264 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 185,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

