Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,175 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

