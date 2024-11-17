Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 113,835 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $714,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,560 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

