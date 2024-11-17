Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $102.61.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

