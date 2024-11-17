Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 157,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,411,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 53,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 359,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

