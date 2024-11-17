Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $506,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,748 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,431. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.