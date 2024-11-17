Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 2,068 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 126,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 12,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 55,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $120.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $126.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

