Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 319 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $183.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $191.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

