S&CO Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 462.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after buying an additional 1,118,747 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after purchasing an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $77,628,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $99,682,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

