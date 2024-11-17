S&CO Inc. Raises Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $121.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

