S&CO Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

