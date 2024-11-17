Scotiabank Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $5,811,000. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

